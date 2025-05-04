Trump Has Bonkers ‘Junk’ Meltdown When Challenged on Tariffs

Donald Trump went off the deep end when asked about soaring prices stemming from his sky-high tariffs on China.

Meet the Press host Kristen Welker asked Trump whether his comments last week that children may get “two dolls instead of 30 dolls, and maybe the two dolls will cost a couple of bucks more” due to Trump’s massive 145 percent tariffs on China indicated that prices would go up.

“I don’t think that a beautiful baby girl needs—that’s 11 years old—needs to have 30 dolls," he said in an interview aired Sunday. “I think they can have three dolls or four dolls because what we were doing with China was just unbelievable. We had a trade deficit of hundreds of billions of dollars with China.”

Trump has long blamed the United States’ massive trade deficit with China on former President Joe Biden, and he said on Sunday that consumers don’t need any more tat.

“We don’t have to waste money on a trade deficit with China for things we don’t need, for junk that we don’t need,” he said.

However, Trump denied that the U.S. would see empty store shelves.

“I’m just saying they don’t need to have 30 dolls,” he said. “They can have three. They don’t need to have 250 pencils. They can have five.”

Welker pressed Trump on the tariffs’ impact, telling him that “prices are already going up on some popular items, from tires to strollers.” Trump then used the aside to attack his once-favorite interviewer.

“Wait, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa,” he said. “This is such a dishonest interview already.”

Trump also suggested he didn’t have to abide by the Constitution after the Supreme Court ordered him to facilitate the return of migrant Kilmar Abrego Garcia and provide due process to migrants. “I don’t know,” he said when Welker asked him, “Don’t you need to uphold the Constitution of the United States as president

He also pushed back on the notion of serving a third term in office, saying it was “not something I’m looking to do.”

“I’m looking to have four great years and turn it over to somebody, ideally a great Republican, a great Republican to carry it forward,” he said.