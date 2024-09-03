Trump Has Completely Forgotten His Relationship With Mike Pence

Listen to this full episode of The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and Stitcher.

Donald Trump is at it again. Appearing on Fox News with Mark Levin over the weekend, among the list of questionable quotes from the former president during his interview is one in which he appears to have created a new storyline regarding his former vice president, Mike Pence.

The comments came as Trump highlighted Harris’ cross-examination of Brett Kavanaugh during a 2018 Senate confirmation hearing. At the time, Trump had nominated Kavanaugh as a justice on the US supreme court.

“They say she has many deficiencies, but she’s a nasty person,” Trump told Levin of Harris. “The way she treated Mike Pence was horrible. The way she treats people is horrible.”

“So she [Harris] tried to hang him,” Moodie responds, highlighting a notorious moment during the Jan. 6 insurrection when Trump supporters chanted for Pence to be hanged.

“I just think it’s hilarious. This is the same Mike Pence that’s not endorsing him, right? And the same Mike Pence, who he sent an entire mob to go kill and then called very weak for not doing the job that he asked him to do by stealing an election… I just wanted to be clear.”

Then, journalist and historian Rick Perlstein joins the show to talk about their latest piece for The American Prospect, “Say It to My Face: How Democrats learned to tell the plain truth and like it.” Perlstein explains why Democrats are suddenly allowed to say what they mean.

Plus! Stanford neuroscientist and professor and author, Dr. Jamil Zaki, author of the new book, Hope for Cynics: The Surprising Science of Human Goodness, discusses the science behind cynicism and hope.

