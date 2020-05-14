Trump Has Had It With the Virus. He Wants Road Trips and Fireworks Instead

Having been persuaded to drop his practice of daily press briefings that were hurting his poll numbers, President Donald Trump prepared a premature victory lap this week on testing capacity for the coronavirus, with a planned Thursday swing through the critical battleground state of Pennsylvania.

But as is typically the case, the president found it impossible to stick to script. Frustrated by his inability to affect the news cycle precisely how he wanted, Trump has thrown fits at his political nemeses and the press corps, often in increasingly dark and visceral ways. He’s lashed out at his top science adviser and baselessly accused a prominent MSNBC host of likely committing murder. He told one reporter he knew her better than she knew herself, got into a tiff with an Asian-American reporter after asking her to direct her question to the Chinese, alleged that his predecessor Barack Obama had committed some undefined crime, promoted the tweets of a prominent QAnon conspiracy theorist whom he’d once met in the Oval Office, suggested that Democrats were partaking in “elder abuse” in pushing Joe Biden as their presumptive presidential nominee, and seemingly pressured his Federal Communications Commission chair to investigate a corporation just because he got mad at the TV.

That was all before Thursday.