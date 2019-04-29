Trump Has Now Made 10,000 False or Misleading Claims as President, Says Washington Post

It's been clear for some time that Donald Trump has a tenuous relationship with reality, but the full extent of his use of alternative facts has now been laid bare. He made 10,111 false of misleading claims in 828 days as president, according to the Washington Post. The newspaper's Fact Checker reckons the rate of his lies has picked up dramatically over the past couple hundred days. It took him 601 days to get to 5,000 false and misleading claims, which worked out at an average of eight claims a day. But just 226 days later he crossed the 10,000 mark—an incredible average of nearly 23 false claims a day. It's in large part down to his unhinged Twitter activity as well as Fox News interviews and campaign rallies. He managed to rack up 171 false or misleading claims in just three days between April 25-27—higher than in any single month in the first five months of his presidency.