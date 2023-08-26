Trump Has Raked in $7.1 Million From His Georgia Mugshot
CHA-CHING
Donald Trump has raised $7.1 million since taking his infamous mugshot in an Atlanta jail on Thursday evening, according to figures provided to Politico by Trump’s campaign. Trump raked in more than half of that amount—$4.18 million—on Friday alone, shattering records for the single-highest 24-hour period of his campaign to date, a person familiar with the totals told Politico. Immediately following his booking, Trump began plastering his mugshot all over merchandise, including on shirts, posters, bumper stickers and beverage coolers, with the tagline “NEVER SURRENDER!” His campaign’s website event features the mugshot on the landing page, where Trump decries “I was ARRESTED despite having committed NO CRIME” and “What has taken place is a travesty of justice and ELECTION INTERFERENCE.”