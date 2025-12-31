President Donald Trump spent a quarter of the days in his second term at a golf club.

Trump, 79, has visited golf clubs 88 times over the course of this year since he returned to office in January.

The total was compiled by the Trump Golf Tracker, based on the president’s public schedule and a tally of all the times his motorcade arrived at his golf club in December.

The tracker noted that there are questions regarding exactly how many times the president actually played golf during visits to his golf clubs.

In total, the president’s biggest month for golf club visits was August, when he visited clubs 10 times.

President Donald Trump waves from his motorcade as he returns to his Mar-a-Lago club from Trump International Golf Course in Palm Beach, Florida, on December 22, 2025. Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

Trump spent nine days golfing in both March and November. He has visited his golf club in West Palm Beach, Florida, nine times in December.

“President Trump is working 24/7 to Make America Great Again and make the world a safer place,” said White House spokesperson Davis Ingle in a statement. “Nobody works harder than President Trump who has delivered a record number of historic achievements in only a year.”

The tally of 88 visits to golf clubs is one more day than Trump played golf during the first year of his first term. Tracking indicates he played golf an estimated 87 times during his first year in office.

It was the most of any year of golf Trump had during his first term. In 2018, he played golf 67 times; in 2019, it was 84 times; and in 2020, during the global coronavirus pandemic, he golfed an estimated 47 times.

President Donald Trump plays golf at his Trump Turnberry golf course in South Ayrshire, during his five-day trip to the country in July. Jane Barlow/PA Images via Getty Images

The Trump Golf Tracker estimates that the president’s golf trips have cost taxpayers some $110,600,000 so far in 2025. But that estimate, which was based on a 2019 Government Accountability Office (GAO) report on four golf trips during his first term, doesn’t even take into account the month of December.

All of Trump’s golf trips this year were to his own properties, including to Trump International Golf Club West Palm Beach, Trump National Doral Miami, and Trump National Golf Club, Jupiter in Florida, as well as the Trump National Golf Clubs in Sterling, Virginia, and Bedminster, New Jersey.

His first trip back to Florida took place at the end of January, just a week into his second term. He headed back to Bedminster for the first visit of his second term in March and his Virginia club in April.

President Donald Trump tees off at a new 18-hole course at Trump International Golf Links on July 29, 2025 in Balmedie, near Aberdeen, Scotland. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

In late July, the president also traveled to Scotland, where he played golf at both his Trump Turnberry and Aberdeenshire properties. The trip coincided with a ribbon-cutting he attended for his new golf course in Aberdeenshire.

Apart from traveling to his golf clubs, the president also attended the first day of the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black Course on Long Island, New York in late September to cheer on the U.S. team. It was the first time a sitting U.S. president attended the event, but Team Europe won.

President Donald Trump attended day one of the 2025 Ryder Cup at the Bethpage Black Course, in Farmingdale, New York. David Davies/PA Images via Getty Images

Trump is not the first president to have an affinity for golf. President Barack Obama played an estimated 333 rounds over the course of his eight years in office.

But with 88 visits to golf clubs in 2025 alone, if Trump keeps up, he will exceed Obama’s eight years in just the four years of his second term alone.

President Joe Biden was not an avid golfer, but he made frequent visits to his homes in Delaware over the course of his presidency, including at least 33 visits during his first year in office, and 31 trips to Delaware during his second year.