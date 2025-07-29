Trump Has Spent a Third of His Presidency Visiting His Own Properties

A man who’s running for mayor of a small city in Massachusetts says he has to keep reminding people he’s not actually a disgraced-convicted-sex-trafficker. Geoffrey Epstein, an Australian-born mayoral candidate in Framingham, says he quite often gets comments from irate social media users demanding he “show us the list,” despite quite obviously not being the same Jeffrey Epstein of ‘Epstein Island’ notoriety. For the most part, however, he says “no one locally cares about that at all,” citing the fact that “he’s a dead American, and I’m an alive Australian” as the most obvious (though perhaps not the most pressing) difference between himself and the late pedophile. Geoff, as he goes by, has also received some kind words of support from Harvey Epstein, a New York state assemblymaker whose name represents an unfortunate portmanteau of not one but two of the city’s most notorious sex offenders. “My advice to Geoffrey would be to lead with your values and who you are as a candidate,” Harvey said. “People will support you if you do the work and follow through.”
Rachael Leigh Cook appears to be living her own real life rom com. Cook, of She’s All That fame, was spotted on a date with Brandon Routh, who starred in the 2006 production Superman Returns. The movie stars, both 45, went on a date to the movies in Los Angeles on Friday night, holding hands as they strolled through the streets. Cook finalized her divorce from actor and producer Daniel Gillies, 49, in 2021, after 17 years together. Routh was also married for 17 years to actress Courtney Ford, with whom he filed for divorce this January. In February, Cook and Routh were spotted having brunch in Routh’s hometown, Des Moines, Iowa. “I am the most incorrigible full-tilt romantic you have ever met in your whole life,” Cook told People in 2022, sharing that she’s open to the prospect of marrying again. But, she added, she’ll be “slightly more cautious in making that decision because I have kids involved.” Cook shares two children with Gillies: Charlotte, 11, and Theodore, 10. Routh is also co-parenting his 12-year-old son, Leo, with his ex. It seems that the stars have more than a few things in common.
Brace your wallets, folks, because Lululemon’s ‘Summer Scores’ shopping event is officially live with tons of bestselling leggings, tees, and accessories marked down up to 40 percent off. Right now, you can score tons of steeply discounted activewear pieces for both men and women, ranging from celebrity-approved Align pants (Meghan Markle and Jennifer Lopez are fans) to the brand’s beloved Swiftly Tech Tank Top. In the men’s section, you’ll find the Metal Vent Tech Short Sleeve Shirt 2.0 and the classic ABC jogger pants.
The current Summer Scores event prices are now slashed anywhere from 20 to 40 percent off, so you can bet stock is already selling out fast. For this reason, we really do suggest adding everything you’re eyeing to your cart sooner rather than later. The mid-season Lululemon event ends soon, so if you want to get the items on your list (and in your size), run, don’t walk.
A passenger aboard the world’s biggest cruise ship fell over the edge of an infinity pool this week, in what is the vessel’s second incident in the last seven days. Shocking footage, taken from the Icon of the Seas’ Hideaway deck and posted on Instagram, shows a person seemingly balanced on the glass side of a pool before they tip forward over the edge. Sunday’s post, on Instagram account Only In Florida, said: “A passenger fell over the edge of the infinity pool located on Deck 15 onto the deck below. No other injuries were reported. The Icon of the Seas returned back to its home port in Miami, Florida after the two incidents occurred this week.” A Royal Caribbean spokesperson told People: “A guest accidentally fell onto the pool gutter after reaching over to retrieve their sunglasses. Our crew immediately attended to the guest and fortunately, the guest did not experience any injuries.” They did not confirm the date of the incident. It is the second incident on the mammoth ship this week, after a crew member died after going overboard. They died in the water near the Bahamas on Thursday, despite a rescue attempt from the ship’s crew.
A woman was injured at Elon Musk’s newly opened Tesla diner in Hollywood when a piece of patio furniture fell on her head, the woman’s husband told TMZ. Valentina, 21, and her husband George—who did not reveal their last name—were dining on the rooftop patio and had just received their food when an outdoor patio covering came loose and “brutally” struck Valentina in the head. “It barely missed our baby’s head by inches,” George said. Afterward, Valentina seemed confused and briefly lost consciousness. Paramedics with the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the incident, which, according to George, was caught on the restaurant’s surveillance video. The couple plans to sue the diner, which didn’t respond to TMZ’s request for comment. The Tesla Diner and Drive-In Restaurant and Supercharger, a futuristic take on a 1950s diner that features electric vehicle chargers, has only been open for a week but has already faced a slew of criticisms. Tesla super fans who lined up for the grand opening complained of long lines, flustered staff, and “awful” burgers and sandwiches. “I came with high hopes, but this was one of the worst burgers I’ve ever had in my life. The fries were so overcooked too,” on user wrote on X.
The right kitchen set can turn culinary dreams into everyday routines—and when it comes to helping you cook with confidence, Alva Cookware deserves a chef’s kiss. Whether you’re an eager beginner or a seasoned chef, this versatile 10-piece collection makes cooking easier and more enjoyable.
Alva’s Maestro Set meets all of the criteria that you’d look for in the kitchen of your favorite five-star restaurant, let alone your own home. Each piece is expertly crafted from high-grade stainless steel, balancing timeless style with professional-grade performance.
The cookware is exceptionally durable and resistant to rust, corrosion, and warping, meaning it can easily hold up for generations (and outlast the brand’s impressively long 25-year warranty). The collection also works on every type of cooktop and is oven-safe, adapting easily to whatever and wherever you’re preparing a meal. The only limits are your imagination and your appetite.
Cooking with confidence doesn’t just mean leveling up your skills. Alva helps you feel at ease with non-toxic materials that are completely free of lead, toxins, and other chemicals. And as if the quality and peace of mind weren’t enough, the brand is offering over 30 percent off this flagship set for a limited time. Act fast—and eat well!
President Trump wheeled out his questionable Scottish accent during the opening ceremony of his new golf course while telling a dubious story about the late James Bond actor Sean Connery. Trump was delivering remarks before cutting the ribbon on a new course at his Trump International Golf Links in Aberdeenshire on Tuesday morning when he launched into a story about the Scottish actor, who died in 2020. “I just want to thank everybody. This has been an unbelievable development. The land, they said, couldn’t get zoned, it was an impossibility,” he began, teeing up his Scottish accent and adding, “And Sean Connery said: ‘Let the bloody bloke build his golf course.’ Once he said that, everything came into line.” Trump has previously claimed to have been helped by Connery, referring to both his Aberdeenshire links and his course in Turnberry, South Ayrshire. However, Martin Ford, the Aberdeenshire councillor who was chair of the planning committee that initially refused Trump’s application to build his new resort, told the Guardian days after Connery died that the story was false. “Mr Connery was not involved in the due process that led to the granting of planning permission,” Ford said.
Since his return to the White House in January, Donald Trump has spent around a third of his presidency visiting Trump-owned properties and ensuring his real estate portfolio is featured heavily in overseas negotiations. New analysis from Forbes shows that of the president’s first 190 days in office, 75 of them have been spent at his own golf clubs, resorts and hotels, with his latest trip to Scotland—which has seen him host foreign leaders and dignitaries at Trump Turnberry and unveiling a new golf course in Aberdeenshire with his sons Don Jr. and Eric—exemplifying the trend. In his first 17 weekends back in office, Trump has visited one of his clubs 16 times, including regular stays at Mar-a-Lago, where he has spent 35 days since January. The Florida estate, once raided by the FBI, remains by far the president’s favored retreat, and hosted him every weekend in March. During a May tour of the Middle East, Trump visited Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the UAE, leaving each country with licensing deals for real estate projects. A previous plan to build a Trump Tower in Moscow was also briefly resurrected by the Kremlin following the president’s Oval Office argument with Volodymyr Zelensky in March.
Two children participating in a Miami Yacht Club youth sailing program have died after their boat was struck by a barge. All six people, including one adult and five children, aboard the sailboat were recovered from the water and transported to the hospital. Two of the children were pronounced dead at the hospital, and a further two people are understood to remain in critical condition as of Tuesday morning. Miami Beach Police Department said the yacht club’s vessel had capsized in Biscayne Bay, between Monument Island and Hibiscus Islands, after Monday’s collision. The Coast Guard offered its condolences to the families of the deceased. “Our hearts are with the families of those lost and all who have been affected by this tragedy,” local commander Captain Frank Florio said. “The Coast Guard will conduct a thorough investigation to determine the causal factors and identify steps to help prevent similar tragedies in the future.”
Las Vegas Raiders star Christian Wilkins was released from the team on Thursday, following an unfortunate kissing incident in the team’s locker room. A witness told ESPN’s Adam Schefter that the kiss on the head was “playful,” but the unnamed recipient took offense to the act, reporting Wilkins to the team’s human resources department. ESPN clarified that the football player’s release from the team was not entirely due to the kiss; a foot injury from last October has also held the defensive tackler back. The dispute stemmed from the Raiders’ team requiring Wilkins to undergo a second surgery for his injury, but Wilkins failed to do so. Wilkins joined the team in 2024, signing a four-year contract with a $110 million deal with $84.75 million guaranteed. Parting from the team has cost Wilkins the remainder of his contract, with $35.2 million effectively voided. “With no clear path or plan for future return to play from Christian, this transaction is necessary for the entire organization to move forward and prepare for the new season,” said the Raiders in a press release. The NFL Players Association has since filed a non injury grievance against the Raiders on behalf of the football player.
Natural deodorant may not be the most exciting product in the self-care category, but for many of us, it’s a daily essential. But just because you’re looking for a natural deodorant that actually works doesn’t mean it has to smell like a generic body wash, and Humble Brands’ newest fragrance drop is proof. Humble Brands recently launched its newest scent, Sweet Amber, and it smells like a designer fragrance.
The Sweet Amber scent is Humble’s first aromatherapy product, partly inspired by the brand’s origins in Taos, New Mexico (known as a destination for healing). The amber used in the cruelty-free, aluminum-free deodorant is extracted from ancient, fossilized Himalayan tree resin and was crafted by Humble Brands’ in-house natural perfumer.
In addition to amber, the scent has bright, floral, and creamy sweet notes from jasmine and vanilla—similar to bestselling fragrances like Tom Ford, Le Labo, and Byredo. It also has hints of Nagarmotha, patchouli, and cedarwood, giving it a sweet yet smoky finish. Plus, unlike some perfume and body mists, this deodorant is not overpowering and has a long-lasting yet subtle projection.
The key ingredients in Humble Brands’ aluminum-free deodorant range (including its new scent) are corn starch, baking soda, MCT oil, and beeswax—no aluminum or weird chemicals. The cornstarch naturally helps to absorb sweat, while the baking soda neutralizes odor. The beeswax and MCT oil help soothe the skin by locking in moisture, so it’s great for those with sensitive and dry skin. The best part? All Humble Brands products benefit the non-profit organization,1% for the Planet, so you’ll be investing in a new self-care treat that’s good for yourself and the environment.
A witness who was inside the Manhattan office building where a gunman with an assault rifle killed four people on Monday has described the harrowing experience to ABC News. She said she was watching a presentation on the second floor of the building with about 150 people when she heard shots fired from the first floor. “We heard multiple shots go off in quick succession from the first floor, and a lot of us just rushed into the room,” Jessica Chen said. “Some went out in the back door, out onto the street. Other people, including me, we ran into the conference room and then eventually barricaded the tables across the doors and just stayed still.” She texted her parents and other people in her life that she loved them, she said. “We were honestly really, really scared.” She said it was clear that many of the attendees had been through active shooter trainings at school, and “we were all, unfortunately, prepared.” She said one person “had a direct line with the police, updating them,” and they were barricaded in the room while police went upstairs to follow the shooter, who appeared to be headed for the 33rd floor. The suspect died on the 33rd floor from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after killing four people, including a New York City Police Department officer, officials said in a press conference Monday night. He had walked into the lobby with a rifle and opened fire, according to New York City police commissioner Jessica Tisch.
Chicago Cubs icon and Hall of Fame second baseman Ryne Sandberg has died at the age of 65 after a battle with prostate cancer, the team confirmed. “Ryne Sandberg was a hero to a generation of Chicago Cubs fans and will be remembered as one of the all-time greats in nearly 150 years of this historic franchise,” Cubs chairman Tom Ricketts said in a statement after Sandberg’s death on Monday. “His dedication to and respect for the game, along with his unrelenting integrity, grit, hustle, and competitive fire were hallmarks of his career. He was immensely proud of his teammates and his role as a global ambassador of the game of baseball, but most of all, he was proud of Margaret, his children and his role as husband, father, and grandfather.” Born in Spokane, Washington, Sandberg excelled in baseball, football, and basketball in high school before choosing baseball over a football scholarship. Drafted by the Phillies in 1978, he was traded to the Cubs in 1982, where he became a 10-time All-Star and nine-time Gold Glove winner. His legendary performance in the 1984 “Sandberg Game,” which saw him hit two game-tying homers against the Cardinals, cemented his legacy as a great all-rounder. That year, he won NL MVP and led the Cubs to their first postseason since 1945.