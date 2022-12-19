Trump Has ‘Uplifting News Articles’ Shown to Him While Golfing: Report
IN THE ROUGH
Donald Trump is often accompanied on his golf outings by a staffer who shows him “uplifting” news articles and online posts, according to a report. In a story looking at how the former president has been spending his time since leaving the White House, The Washington Post reports the former One America News host Natalie Harp rides alongside Trump in a golf cart fitted with a “laptop and sometimes a printer” to show him the positive coverage while he plays. Another aide, Molly Michael, is also said to call Trump’s allies “requesting that they dial the former president to boost his spirits with positive affirmations” on quiet days. The report says Trump typically spends six days a week playing 18 or sometimes 27 holes at one of his own golf courses.