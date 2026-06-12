Trump Hatches Brazen Scheme to Rewrite Impeachment History

President Donald Trump and his goons are plotting a harebrained plan to nullify his first-term impeachments.

Trump officials, working at the president’s behest, have discussed efforts to pressure lawmakers into passing a resolution that would void the impeachments that stained his first term in office, sources tell the Wall Street Journal.

The largely symbolic action would not have any real legal impact, experts tell the Rupert Murdoch-owned newspaper. The Constitution describes no process for undoing an impeachment.

Trump claims that his two impeachments during his first term were a sham. Kyle Mazza/Anadolu via Getty Images

“It should be done because I did nothing wrong,” Trump told the Journal by phone. “It was a rigged deal—it was a whole rigged situation.”

Reached for comment, White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson confirmed the discussions in a statement to the Daily Beast.

“Trump-deranged Democrats have spent years launching phony attacks against the President and weaponizing the government against him,” she said. “It’s no surprise that sane individuals are recognizing these sham efforts and are interested in undoing those shameful actions. President Trump remains focused on one thing: doing what’s best for the American people.”

Trump was impeached twice during his first term: once in 2019 for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, in his withholding of military aid to Ukraine and refusal to cooperate with a congressional investigation; and a second time in 2021, for his incitement of an insurrection in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. The Senate did not convict him in either impeachment.

Protesters stormed the Capitol at Trump's request on Jan. 6, 2021. U.S. Attorney's Office for Washington, D.C.

Trump is the first and only president to be impeached twice by the House.

Efforts to reexamine the president’s past impeachments would no doubt spark conflict among Republican lawmakers desperate to maintain their thin majority before the midterm elections. The party is expected to lose its majority in the House and possibly the Senate.

However, sources told the outlet that the measure would likely not be considered until after November.

Trump has hinted at his desire to conduct such an unprecedented expungement of his own record through news clips he’s posted on Truth Social, but downplayed his efforts in his call with the Journal.

“If they want to do it, I’m honored by it,” he said.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, a top ally of the president, told the Journal the discussions began about a month ago.

“I think it makes a lot of sense, the more the evidence comes out, the more we know they really were sham impeachments,” Johnson said. “We were saying it at the time; now we know. And they make a very compelling case that it should be expunged from the record, because it was a hyperpartisan attack job.”

Johnson has proven himself on many occasions as the president's most staunch ally in Congress. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Johnson added that he has discussed the resolution with some of Trump’s legal allies, including Jeffrey Epstein lawyer Alan Dershowitz and Jay Sekulow, who represented the president in his first impeachment trial.

“It is a priority and something that Congress should make right,” he said, though clarified it was “not an order of first priority.”

It is not the first time that talk of expunging Trump’s impeachments has buzzed around Capitol Hill.

Former MAGA mouthpiece-turned-Trump critic Marjorie Taylor Greene, alongside GOP Rep. Elise Stefanik, tried to push a measure through Congress in 2023 to annul Trump’s impeachments, but it failed to garner enough support.

Greene, formerly a Georgia congresswoman, fell out of step with the president over the Epstein files, leading to her resignation from office in January. Megan Varner/REUTERS

Michael Gerhardt, a law professor emeritus at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, called it “an absurd idea.”

“It’s in the history books. Historically, nobody thought that Congress had this power, because Congress doesn’t have this power,” he told the Journal, adding that impeachment trials were closed and final events.