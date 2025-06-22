Trump Hates One Part of His Big, Beautiful Bill: ‘Giant SCAM’

President Donald Trump is unhappy with at least one aspect of the “big, beautiful bill” he has been promoting for weeks: green tax credits.

In a Truth Social post on Saturday, Trump announced, “I HATE ‘GREEN TAX CREDITS‘ IN THE GREAT, BIG, BEAUTIFUL BILL. They are largely a giant SCAM. I would much prefer that this money be used somewhere else, including reductions.”

He continued, “‘Anywhere‘ would be preferable! Windmills, and the rest of this ‘JUNK,‘ are the most expensive and inefficient energy in the world, is destroying the beauty of the environment, and is 10 times more costly than any other energy. None of it works without massive government subsidy (energy should NOT NEED SUBSIDY!).“ ADVERTISEMENT

“Also, it is almost exclusively made in China!!! It is time to break away, finally, from this craziness!!!“ he added.

The post came as the GOP continues to internally debate the merits of the bill, including how to roll back Joe Biden’s green energy tax credits. The Senate has taken a more relaxed approach, while Republicans in the House voted to “sledgehammer” the credits.

The credits in question were introduced in August 2022 as part of the Inflation Reduction Act, which included $369 billion for investments in domestic clean energy manufacturing and decreasing greenhouse emissions.

As the bill was being debated in the House, moderate Republicans issued a statement arguing that adopting a sledgehammer approach would “provoke an energy crisis or cause higher energy bills for working families.” Despite this opposition, it passed, moving up to the Senate.