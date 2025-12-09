Trump-Hating Country Music Star Dead at 60

Jennifer Aniston’s Ex, 54, Expecting First Baby With Wife, 31
Justin Theroux is expecting a child with his new wife, Nicole Brydon Bloom, a source confirmed to People. Theroux, 54, married The Gilded Age and Paradise actress, 31, in March this year. Theroux was previously married to actress Jennifer Aniston, 56. The two married in 2015, but announced their divorce in 2018. The Leftovers star told Esquire in 2021 that despite their split, he and Aniston have “remained friends.” “Like it or not, we didn’t have that dramatic split, and we love each other,” he said. “I’m sincere when I say that I cherish our friendship. We can not be together and still bring each other joy and friendship.” Theroux proposed to Bloom in Italy last year, while promoting his role in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice at the Venice Film Festival. The newlyweds stepped out together on the red carpet on Monday to promote the Season 2 premiere of Amazon Prime Video’s Fallout series, in which Theroux will star as New Vegas mega mogul Robert House.