Trump Hawks Tacky Gold-Lettered ‘Trump Cards’ for MAGA Die-Hards
RIOT CLUB
It seems Donald Trump is running out of ways to shake down his fans. In his latest cash-grab, the ex-president is offering MAGA die-hards some tacky and seemingly pointless plastic cards to prove their support. According to Insider, emails went out to Trump supporters on Wednesday night asking them to choose their favorite design for what the campaign has inevitably dubbed “Trump Cards.” In a typically understated color scheme of blood red with golden lettering, the cards display Trump’s name and a membership number. In the email, Trump wrote: “The card you select will be carried by Patriots all around the Country. They will be a sign of your dedicated support to our movement to SAVE AMERICA, and I’m putting my full trust in you.” Insider reported that the link to vote for one of four designs took users directly to a Trump fundraising page. Trump’s team didn’t take up the chance to explain to Insider what the cards are actually for.