Trump Heads to Vegas With Corey Lewandowski in Tow

President Trump took campaign manager Corey Lewandowski along with him for a trip to Nevada this weekend, despite a growing backlash over the latter mocking reports of a 10-year-old girl with Down syndrome being separated from her family at the U.S. border. According to a White House pool report released Saturday, Lewandowski accompanied Trump along with several other staffers for the four-hour flight to Las Vegas, where the president will deliver a speech at the state Republican party’s convention and attend a roundtable on tax reform. While Trump was apparently unfazed by Lewandowski’s widely condemned on-air remarks, Lewandowski was dropped from his speakers bureau this week and has faced a flurry of criticism after responding to reports of the child’s distress by saying, “Womp womp.”
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 3
- 4
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
- 11