One of Donald Trump’s top health advisers offered a wild diagnosis Thursday for the rise in chronic diseases among American children.

Calley Means blamed “demonic forces” for the uptick, revealing on the Steve Gruber Show Thursday that he is “very optimistic” President Donald Trump and Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will be able to battle the supernatural forces responsible for childhood illness.

“When Secretary Kennedy is in a meeting with various people or stakeholders, I see a light behind him of MAHA moms,” Means told host Steve Gruber.

Kennedy has been under fire for his recent comments on autism. The health secretary stated Sunday that the condition “dwarfs the COVID epidemic” in its seriousness.

Gruber and Means both agreed that the technology, pharmaceutical, and food industries profit off of suffering and transgender children.

“Let’s be clear, there are demonic forces against children in this country. A child that is sick, and depressed, and is getting gender transition surgery, and in fear, that child’s extremely profitable,” he said. “A sick, addicted, depressed child is a gold mine.”

“And that is evil,” Gruber added.

Means also noted how children who are addicted to their phone, eat processed foods, and do not understand the “interconnectivity of their body and how to thrive” are more susceptible to be used by companies and the government.

“Chronic disease is such a powerful invention because the child doesn’t die, they just suffer,” he said. “But that suffering leads to profit that’s paid for by our government, so we have very very dark forces.”

Gruber said that a big issue in the U.S. is that Americans don’t have anyone lobbying for them when it comes to their health, whereas corporations like Coca Cola, Pepsi, and Fritos do.

“That six year old, they don’t have a lobbyist,” he said. “That farmer in Iowa? Probably doesn’t have a lobbyist.”

But Means has hope that Trump and Kennedy will help quell these “demonic forces” that he says have been preying on American children, remarking that the president and his health secretary actually “galvanized voters for this issue.”

“It is a voting issue right now,” he said. “That’s what Donald Trump and Secretary Kennedy have done: they have made health a voting issue so now kids have a lobbyist for them.”

He added: “I think one of the uniting themes of this administration is they’re protecting kids.”

Means was appointed as a White House health adviser in March, tasked with working on issues pertaining to President Trump’s Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) Commission.

The president signed an executive order to create the commission in February, which stated: “It shall be the policy of the Federal Government to aggressively combat the critical health challenges facing our citizens, including the rising rates of mental health disorders, obesity, diabetes, and other chronic diseases.”