Trump Health Aide Goes on Batshit Attack Against CDC, Warns of Left-Wing Hit Squads
OFF THE RAILS
Former Trump campaign officer and current Department of Health and Human Services spokesman Michael Caputo told Facebook users —without offering a shred of evidence—that armed, left-wing militants are being trained “all over the country” for insurrection, and shared other false conspiracies in an unhinged talk. “Remember the Trump supporter who was shot and killed?” Caputo said in the livestream. “That was a drill.” He also accused longtime scientists at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of “sedition,” claiming they were harboring a “resistance unit” to President Trump that would not help in the fight against coronavirus until, Caputo said, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is in office. “You understand that they’re going to have to kill me, and unfortunately, I think that’s where this is going,” Michael Caputo alleged.
Caputo then predicted that Trump would win the election, but that Biden would refuse to concede, imploring gun-owning viewers to buy ammunition. Before the string of conspiracy theories, Caputo also said he was under siege by the media and that his mental health had failed. “I don’t like being alone in Washington,” he said, describing “shadows on the ceiling in my apartment, there alone, shadows are so long.”