Trump Hid Preliminary Positive COVID Test Result While on Fox News Thursday Night: Report

Read it at The Wall Street Journal
President Trump received a positive result from a rapid-result coronavirus test Thursday evening, a fact he failed to disclose in an interview with Sean Hannity on Thursday night, The Wall Street Journal reports. “I’ll get my test back either tonight or tomorrow morning,” Trump told Fox before tweeting at 1 a.m. on Friday he had tested positive. He also told one adviser who had tested positive not to tell anyone, according to a person familiar with the conversation, the Journal reports. Muddled communications have plagued the White House, which has yet to announce its plans for contact tracing as a result of the president and his team's potential spread of COVID-19.