Trump Hints He Wants to Legalize It but Hates Weed Smell
BLOWING SMOKE?
Former President Donald Trump has seemingly come out in support of legalizing marijuana. The former president made the claim in a Saturday post on his Truth Social platform, declaring he would “take our streets back by being tough & smart on violent, & all other types, of Crime.” Part of that plan includes not spending taxpayer dollars “arresting adults with personal amounts of it on them.” Under Florida’s Amendment 3, where Trump resides, he explained that many more states will make personal amounts of weed legal. However, Trump shared that he believes some legislation still needed around weed in public spaces. “So we do not smell marijuana everywhere we go, like we do in many of the Democrat run Cities.” He concluded, “We will make America SAFE again!” Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris, has previously championed the decriminalization of marijuana under President Biden.