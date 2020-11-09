Obscure Trump Appointee Refusing to Sign Papers Allowing Biden Transition to Begin, Says Report

Read it at The Washington Post
An obscure Trump appointee is refusing to sign a letter that would allow Joe Biden’s transition team to formally begin its work, according to a report from The Washington Post. In normal times, a decisive election result would cause the administrator of the General Services Administration to sign official paperwork giving the incoming transition team access to government officials as well as millions of dollars and office space. But, two days after all major media outlets projected Biden as the clear winner, current GSA Administrator Emily Murphy has not written the letter. Murphy was appointed by Trump back in 2017. On Sunday, the Biden campaign urged her to put pen to paper, saying that any further delay could disrupt the “smooth and peaceful transfer of power.”