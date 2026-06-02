Trump Hit by Brutal Poll on Voters’ Finances

A fresh survey has handed President Donald Trump an uncomfortable reality check as Republicans head into a high-stakes midterm season with voters still uneasy about their wallets.

Only one in six Americans say they are financially fulfilled, meaning their personal finances allow them to live the life they want, according to a new Edward Jones and Gallup survey. Roughly one-third of U.S. adults describe themselves as financially stressed, while just over half say they feel “conflicted” about their situation.

The findings land as Trump and his allies continue to project confidence about the economy. But the survey points to a country where many voters remain unconvinced that prosperity has reached their own households.

Older Americans, particularly those 65 and over, were the most likely to report feeling financially fulfilled. Wealthier Americans were also significantly more satisfied than other groups.

The broader political warning sign is hard to miss. The polling arrives as both parties compete to convince voters they can tackle the rising cost of daily life before the midterms.

According to Brookings, inflation, stagnant wages, and rising costs continue to weigh on middle and lower-income Americans, particularly Black and Latino communities. Those same voters, some of whom shifted toward Trump in 2024 over economic concerns, are now among the groups most likely to reconsider their support ahead of the next election cycle.

Trump appearing to rest his eyes at an affordability event in the White House. Kylie Cooper/REUTERS

Polling has also suggested the White House’s economic message is struggling to break through. A majority of Americans, 57 percent, believe the country is heading in the wrong direction, while a net 76 percent describe current economic conditions as fair or poor.

The disconnect has become a recurring political challenge for Trump. In his State of the Union address, he said Americans were “thriving.” He also said in mid-May that he does not “think about Americans’ financial situation” when negotiating with Iran.

While Trump inherited what many viewed as a strong economy, concerns about affordability remain widespread. Many Americans believe the country is facing a cost-of-living crisis and remain uncertain about when conditions might improve.

Some also believe administration policies and geopolitical actions have worsened affordability pressures, with inflation reportedly reaching 3.8 percent in April and outpacing wage growth for the first time since May 2023.