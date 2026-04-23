Trump Hit by Humiliating Result in Damning Fox News Poll

President Donald Trump has been dealt a blow by a new Fox News poll showing voters turning against him on the economy and a wide range of key issues.

The latest Fox News poll, conducted between April 17-20 among 1,001 registered voters, shows that for the first time since 2010, Americans say Democrats—not Republicans—would do a better job handling the economy, 52 percent to 48 percent, marking a major shift on one of Trump’s core political strengths.

The economy and the cost of living are likely to be top issues in the 2026 midterms, as Republicans hope to retain control of the House and Senate. But polls have shown that Americans prefer Democratic control of Congress.

That comes as the Fox News poll shows Americans view inflation and the cost-of-living crisis as the most important issues facing the country.

Only 34 percent of voters said they approve of Trump’s performance on the economy, putting him deep underwater on the issue, while only 28 percent approve of his performance on inflation.

But the economy isn’t the only issue where Trump is underwater. The poll also shows Trump underwater on nearly every major issue.

His approval ratings trail disapproval on immigration (46 percent approve, 54 percent disapprove), China (42-57), foreign policy (40-60), Iran (37-63), and government spending (33-67). Border security stands as his lone positive issue, with 53 percent approving and 47 percent disapproving.

Beyond policy, the data highlights deeper concerns about Trump’s leadership. More than 6 in 10 Americans say he does not care about people like them. Just 37 percent believe he does—a drop from 44 percent in 2024. Meanwhile, 55 percent say Trump lacks the mental soundness to serve, up 7 points since late 2024 and nearing a previous high of 56 percent in 2023.

Perceptions of competence are also negative. A 56 percent majority says the Trump administration has not been competent in managing the federal government, while only 43 percent view it as competent overall.

Despite the poor numbers for Trump, they are not worse than those of other presidents.

Trump’s competency marks are in line with those for the Obama administration in 2015, when a high of 44 percent said it was competent.

“It may come as cold comfort to the White House, but there’s a tendency for voters to be harsh toward all presidents,” Republican pollster Daron Shaw told Fox News.

But despite Trump’s repeated claims that his administration outperforms that of Joe Biden, the poll shows that voters do not view his administration much differently from how they viewed that of his predecessor.

Trump had repeatedly gone after Biden. MELINA MARA/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Trump has spent much of his second term arguing that he is more competent than Joe Biden. In December 2024, before his second term had even begun, Trump claimed he had “done more in two weeks than Biden did in four years.”

He has also frequently promoted his record as stronger than Biden’s, especially on economic and policy achievements, as well as his mental competence.

But the poll showed that voters do not see a meaningful difference. In 2022, 38 percent of voters said they viewed the Biden administration as competent, just 6 points lower than Trump’s score.

Meanwhile, around the time Biden ended his re-election campaign in July 2024, 65 percent of voters said he lacked the mental soundness to serve—higher than current concerns about Trump, though still part of a broader trend of voter skepticism toward presidential fitness.

Overall, Trump’s job approval rating stands at 42 percent approving and 58 percent disapproving, largely unchanged from last month’s 41-59 split.

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

Many recent surveys have shown Trump’s approval rating is deeply underwater amid concerns about the economy and his unpopular war in Iran, which has seen oil and gas prices spike.

The latest CNBC poll put Trump’s net approval at -18, a 10-point fall from the previous quarter and the worst recorded during either of his presidencies.