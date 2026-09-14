Trump Hit With Fresh 25th Amendment Call After Truth Social Spiral

Donald Trump’s bonkers Truth Social meltdown on Monday prompted a call for his immediate removal.

Trump, 80, fired off several mind-boggling posts on his social media platform on Monday, ranting about everything from oil prices and AI to his $5,000 bribe for Americans.

“The only control or ‘guardrails’ that AI needs is a STRONG AND SMART (High IQ!) PRESIDENT, and the U.S.A. has that, in spades!” the president wrote in his first post of the day. “The Trump Administration has stopped AI ‘people’ from doing bad, or potentially bad, ‘things,’ like Dario (Anthropic!), who is now pretending to be a ‘perfect little angel’ - and we will continue to do so!”

Trump said the "guardrails" suggested by AI leaders were not necessary and that his leadership was all that the industry needs to succeed. Donald Trump/Truth Social

Trump added that there was a “SICK conspiracy” against AI to help China, and that “Conspiracy Theorists, Treasonists, Traitors, and Leakers” should “BEWARE!”

In a later AI-centric post, the octogenarian said that fears of AI causing human extinction in the near future were a “HOAX” and claimed that the technology and the data centers that support it would be the “Greatest Economic Development Engine in History — Bigger than Oil, Gold, Diamonds, or even the Internet.”

Trump fired off another long-winded AI rant in the afternoon on Monday. Donald Trump/Truth Social

Trump’s posts caused some to ring alarm bells over his rapidly deteriorating mental state.

MeidasTouch’s Ben Meiselas focused his fire on Trump over his absurd AI and data center tirade, calling attention to the president’s numerous misdeeds and failures.

Ben Meiselas on Donald Trump's unhinged post about AI and data centers:



Is this not the most ridiculous crap you've ever heard?



Can y'all just impeach and remove and 25th Amendment this guy and throw this criminal in jail where he belongs?



Maybe this is why sexual predators… pic.twitter.com/yZ1MH9krzu — MeidasClips (@MeidasClips) September 14, 2026

“Is this not the most ridiculous crap you’ve ever heard?” the outlet’s co-founder said about Trump’s posts in a clip shared on X. “Can y’all just impeach and remove and 25th Amendment this guy and throw this criminal in jail where he belongs?”

He continued: “Maybe this is why sexual predators should not be in the Oval Office. Maybe this is why people who have bankrupted most of their businesses should not be in the Oval Office. Maybe this is why people who have been found civilly liable for sexual assault should not be in the Oval Office. This is why people who have been found liable for fraud should not be in the Oval Office.”

Trump’s other posts that caused concern on Monday included one where he claimed that rising diesel costs were due to the Russia-Ukraine war, one where he doubled down on guaranteeing his “Trump Dividends,” and another claiming that Iran once again wants “badly” to “make a deal.”