Trump Hit With Shady New Nickname for His Ballroom

President Donald Trump’s planned White House ballroom has earned a brutal new nickname from one of his political foes.

Sen. Mark Kelly dubbed the project “Felony Hall” while mocking Trump’s obsession with renaming things during an interview on Capitol Hill on Tuesday.

“He really likes naming things,” the Democratic senator from Arizona said to TMZ.

“You know Lake Ontario, Gulf of Mexico, I don’t know what’s next.”

Kelly then shared his suggestion for Trump’s vanity project.

“I got a good name for something. You know that ballroom that he’s trying to build? Felony Hall.”

His jab is a reference to Trump’s felony conviction for falsifying business records in a scheme involving hush-money payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels.

Donald Trump looks on at Manhattan Criminal Court during his trial for covering up hush money payments linked to extramarital affairs in New York on April 22, 2024. VICTOR J. BLUE/Victor J. Blue, Getty Images

The 80-year-old is the only U.S. president who is also a convicted felon.

The quip came after Trump met with tech leaders at the White House to discuss A.I. regulation.

Kelly noted the president wanted to rename the technology “super intelligence” in his latest move to put his own name on something.

The senator is a retired U.S. Navy captain and former combat pilot who has been a vocal critic of Trump’s war with Iran.

Construction continues on the White House ballroom, where the East Wing once stood, in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 26, 2026. Daniel Heuer/Daniel Heuer, Reuters

He presciently warned in March, “They [the Trump administration] don’t have a goal. There’s no strategic plan. There’s no timeline. And what this is likely to lead to is… a long war with a lot of dead Americans and no rationale for how this is helping the American people.”

Instead of focusing on the war, Trump has become fixated on renaming things in Iran as well. He recently proposed calling the Strait of Hormuz the “Trump Strait.”

In a Truth Social post on Friday, he shared a map of the waterway with “Trump Strait” branded across it.

Trump posts an AI generated image of his plan to rename the Straight of Hormuz. Truth Social/Donald Trump

The new state ballroom is scheduled to be completed in September 2028.