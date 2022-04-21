Trump Hits Fundraising Slump but Still Has $124 Million Stash
SLIM GAINS
Former President Donald Trump kicked 2022 off with a fundraising whimper, as his flagship Save America PAC posted a net gain of only about $2.2 million over the first three months of the year, according to a new federal filing submitted Wednesday. That report completes the first full picture of Trump’s finances this year, which shows equally slim gains—since January, the presumptive 2024 Republican nominee and GOP kingmaker only bumped his total stash from $122 million to about $124.4 million. Trump’s total amount on hand is spread out over his three main committees, which have seen an unusual bout of spending. The armada includes his old campaign account, which last week reported its third straight fundraising loss, thanks in large part to a million-plus in legal fees. But Trump is still by far the Republican Party’s dominant money draw. Just hours before the Save America filing, the Republican National Committee filed its latest report, showing only $44.9 million on hand—a $5 million drop in one month.