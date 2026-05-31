Trump Hits Golf Course With Blonde Aide Amid Posting Spree

President Donald Trump hit the links on Sunday following a ridiculous Truth Social posting spree the day before.

Trump, 79, was joined by a blonde aide wearing his merch as he departed for the Trump National Golf Club, Washington, D.C. for the second day in a row.

President Donald Trump raises his fist as he returns to the White House after a trip to go golfing. Aaron Schwartz/REUTERS

The White House did not immediately return the Daily Beast’s request to identify the woman sitting beside the president.

Sunday’s outing marks the 26th day the president has golfed in 2026, and the 112th day he has golfed since returning to office last year.

On Saturday, the near-octogenarian president embarked on an astounding social media posting spree, sharing a slew of political attacks, AI slop, memes, and self-aggrandizing fan tributes over the course of a six-hour period.

Starting at noon, the president kicked off his marathon with a series of posts, among which were an AI-generated photo of Trump horseback riding beside George Washington next to a NASCAR race and Trump hyping up his upcoming birthday party on June 14, which will feature a UFC cage match on the White House South Lawn titled “UFC Freedom 250.”

Trump posted 52 times on Saturday afternoon. Truth Social

One bizarre post featured the president towering over Greenland, beneath the words, “Hello, Greenland!”

The nation of Greenland has been an area of Trump’s interest throughout his second administration, as he’s argued the island nation is pivotal to U.S. national security. However, Danish and Greenlandic leaders have forcefully rejected Trump’s suggestions that the autonomous territory could be acquired by the U.S.

Trump has repeatedly argued that Greenland as a U.S. territory is vital for national security. Truth Social

During his posting binge, the president also brought up one of his favorite topics: his predecessor, former President Barack Obama.

Trump shared multiple memes bashing his Democratic rival, including one that depicted the Obama Presidential Library as a giant trash can.

Trump shared multiple memes attacking Obama. Truth Social

Another post depicted Trump dressed as a military commander while fighter jets roared behind him. Captioned below the president and an armada of naval ships were the words: “You’re getting discombobulated.”

The post likely was in reference to the president’s claim that the U.S. military used a secret weapon Trump dubbed a “discombobulator” in the January operation to capture and extradite former Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro.