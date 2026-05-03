Trump Hits Historic New Low in Humiliating Poll

President Donald Trump has notched another grim benchmark in his sinking poll numbers, casting a shadow over Republicans’ slim majorities in Congress just six months before the midterms.

Disapproval of Trump’s performance in office has climbed to 62 percent, according to a new Washington Post-ABC News-Ipsos poll, the highest level seen in either of his two terms.

The 79-year-old president’s overall approval has slipped to 37 percent, down two points from 39 percent in February. In an ominous sign for the GOP’s midterm outlook, Trump’s approval rating among Republican-leaning independents has hit a record low of 56 percent. He earned only a 25 percent approval rating among all independents.

Trump’s unpopularity appears to reflect the public’s rejection of his priorities and mounting frustration over unfulfilled campaign promises.

Of the 2,560 U.S. adults surveyed, 66 percent disapprove of his handling of the situation in Iran, compared with 33 percent who approve. The poll was conducted from April 24-28, a period during which Trump told reporters, “Don’t rush me,” when pressed on the timing of talks to end the war he started more than two months ago, before calling off a visit by envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to mediators in Pakistan.

The poll found that 61 percent of Americans believe the U.S. military action against Iran was a mistake, a level similar to the disapproval seen during the Vietnam War in the early 1970s after years of mounting public unrest.

Trump’s approval rating on the economy is similarly abysmal, falling seven points to 34 percent, as gas prices climb to levels not seen since 2022 due to the Iran war.

While Trump had promised on the campaign trail to ease the cost of living and “end inflation,” only 23 percent of Americans approve of his handling of the general cost of living, with 76 percent disapproving. His approval rating on inflation has sunk to 27 percent.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

As Trump’s poll numbers sink, Democrats appear to be gaining ground, with public perceptions of the party showing a notable improvement.

Democrats hold a five-point lead among registered voters on which party they favor in House elections, compared with a two-point edge in February and October. Democrats are also significantly more likely than Republicans to view voting in the upcoming midterms as more important than past midterms.

While Republicans held a double-digit advantage on the economy ahead of the 2022 midterms, the new poll finds Americans split down the middle, with 34 percent trusting Republicans and 33 percent trusting Democrats. The rest trust neither or both parties equally.