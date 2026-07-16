Trump Hits Humiliating New Low in Popularity Poll

President Donald Trump has been dealt a humiliating new blow on the world stage after a major international poll found America’s global image has sunk below China’s for the first time in nearly 20 years.

A new Pew Research Center poll, conducted from February to May among more than 42,000 people across 36 countries and territories, found that people in 25 of those areas now hold a more favorable opinion of China than the United States.

The poll also found that Chinese President Xi Jinping outperformed Trump on global perceptions. Respondents in 22 countries, including Canada, Mexico, France, Germany, and the U.K., expressed greater confidence in Xi than in Trump, although confidence in both leaders remained relatively low.

Trump previously complimented Xi, calling him ‘very tall’ and out of ‘central casting.’ Kenny Holston/via REUTERS

Across much of Europe, for example, neither Trump nor Xi Jinping enjoys majority support.

Some of America’s closest partners posted the most dramatic shifts. In Canada, favorable views of the U.S. plunged from 57 percent in 2023 to just 33 percent, while positive views of China climbed from 14 percent to 44 percent.

Similar swings toward Beijing were recorded across much of Western Europe, including in Spain, Italy, the U.K., and Greece.

Just six countries—Poland, the Philippines, South Korea, India, Japan, and Israel—rated the United States more positively than China.

But while South Koreans rate the U.S. more positively than China, the number of South Koreans who now have confidence in Trump has changed sharply from last year, when Trump held more than double Xi’s level of public confidence.

Trump at the G7 last year with other world leaders. Suzanne Plunkett/REUTERS

Confidence in Trump has dropped from 33 percent last year to 23 percent, while Xi’s rating has climbed from 15 percent to 24 percent, leaving the two leaders viewed almost equally.

Laura Silver, associate director of Pew’s Global Attitudes Research, told The Guardian that the decline for the U.S. comes as Trump has rocked global stability with his war in Iran, his raid on Venezuela, and his threats to annex Greenland, as well as his imposition of tariffs on key allies like Canada.

“There was just an actual relationship between the outbreak of the war and the sense that the U.S. is just not contributing to peace and stability and that people have less confidence in Donald Trump,” she said.

She added that China is increasingly viewed in many countries as a more reliable partner that contributes to international stability.

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

The findings add to the growing belief that Trump’s confrontational approach to foreign policy is eroding America’s standing with some of its closest allies.

A June survey by the European Council on Foreign Relations found that just 1 in 10 people across 15 countries now consider the United States an ally—a dramatic decline.

The picture was even bleaker in Canada. A Politico poll conducted in February found 48 percent of Canadians viewed the U.S. as the biggest threat to global peace, compared with 29 percent who named Russia. The same survey also found that most Canadians no longer see America as a reliable ally.