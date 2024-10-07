Trump Hits Jimmy Kimmel With Oscars Comeback—7 Months Too Late

Donald Trump has reignited his feud with Jimmy Kimmel over the late-night host’s dig at him during the 2024 Oscars ceremony nearly seven months ago.

The former president posted a clip of the Academy Awards jibe on his Truth Social account and claimed Kimmel suffered from “TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME.”

“Remember this?” wrote Trump. “What a dope!”

The GOP presidential hopeful claimed Kimmel’s wife and agent had “begged” the Oscar host not to read out a Trump post panning his performance just before the presentation for Best Picture.

“All of this on top of really bad ratings for Jimmy, just like failing Bill Maher and the two clowns on CBS and NBC!” he wrote, adding: “NO TALENT EQUALS BAD RATINGS!!!”

He doesn’t offer any clues as to why he waited so long to bring up Kimmel’s Oscars roast again. However, it may have something to do with Democratic Party vice presidential nominee Tim Walz appearing on ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday night.

Trump may also have been irritated by the flurry of jokes about him on Friday’s late-night shows after he denied claims by a special counsel of election interference in 2020.

“He’s actually right about some of that,” said Kimmel on his show. “He didn’t rig the election. He tried to rig the election and failed to rig the election. He’s a rignoramus, is what he is.”

“What a baby,” responded Stephen Colbert. “That’s just as bad as Jeffrey Dahmer’s famous defense, ‘No, you ate my neighbor!’”

Seth Meyers said: “A federal judge yesterday unsealed a 165-page motion detailing evidence against former President Trump in his election interference case. OK, well, there’s only one way he’s reading 165 pages, and it’s at the Cheesecake Factory.”

The Oscars clip posted by Trump included Kimmel reading out the “review” of his performance to a star-studded audience, showing Academy Award winner Jodie Foster laughing.

But Trump cut Kimmel’s punchline zinger from the clip. The comedian actually ended the bit with the line: “Thank you, President Trump. Thank you for watching I’m surprised you’re still… isn’t it past your jail time?”

It is not the first time the former president has posted about the Oscars dig. In April, Trump called Kimmel “stupid” for reading out his post during the ceremony.