CHEAT SHEET
DOUBLING DOWN
Trump Hits Out at Everyone Who Called His Tweets Racist
Donald Trump’s tweets telling congresswomen of color to go back to where they came from have been criticized around the world—but, to absolutely no one’s surprise, the president is in no mood to admit any error on his part. Instead, in tweets sent Sunday night, Trump hit out at people who called his tweets racist. “So sad to see the Democrats sticking up for people who speak so badly of our Country and who, in addition, hate Israel with a true and unbridled passion,” he wrote. “Whenever confronted, they call their adversaries, including Nancy Pelosi, ‘RACIST.’ Their disgusting language and the many terrible things they say about the United States must not be allowed to go unchallenged.” Pelosi said Trump’s original tweet was evidence that “his plan to ‘Make America Great Again’ has always been about making America white again.”