Trump Hits Out at Kellyanne Conway’s ‘Total Loser’ Husband
FAMILY FEUD
It should be an interesting conversation round the Conway dinner table tonight. Donald Trump has hit out at the husband of his senior adviser Kellyanne Conway, calling George Conway a “total loser.” The president made the jab while quoting a tweet from his 2020 campaign manager Brad Parscale, who said: “We all know that @realDonaldTrump turned down Mr. Kellyanne Conway for a job he desperately wanted. He barely worked @TheJusticeDept and was either fired/quit, didn’t want the scrutiny? Now he hurts his wife because he is jealous of her success. POTUS doesn’t even know him!” George Conway has become a vociferous critic of the president, and in particular has accused Trump of suffering from severe mental-health issues. He said of Trump on Sunday: “His condition is getting worse.” Responding to Trump’s tweet Tuesday, George Conway wrote: “Congratulations! You just guaranteed that millions of more people are going to learn about narcissistic personality disorder and malignant narcissism!”