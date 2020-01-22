Trump Hits Out at Lev Parnas: He’s a Conman and a Groupie
President Trump has unloaded on Lev Parnas, the businessman at the center of Rudy Giuliani’s dirt-digging crusade in Ukraine. Parnas has accused Trump of being fully aware of his activities in relation to Ukraine, and has said Trump has repeatedly lied about the nature of their relationship. Asked about Parnas’s claims during a press conference in Davos, Switzerland, Trump snapped back: “He’s a conman, let me answer that one first. I don’t know him, other than he’s sort of like a groupie. He shows up at fundraisers. I don’t know anything about him.” Trump then repeated his claim that he doesn’t know Parnas, despite the businessman’s legal team producing multiple photos of them together. “Parnas, I don’t know, other than he probably contributed to the campaign along with tens of thousands of other people,” Trump said. “This weekend I was taking pictures with hundreds of people... Every once in a while I'll look at somebody and I'll say ‘Gee, I wonder when that picture is going to be in the New York Times, or the Washington Post or on Fox.’”