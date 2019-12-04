Trump Slams ‘Two-Faced’ Trudeau And Threatens to Cancel NATO Press Conference After Candid Video

It's fair to say the NATO leader's meeting in Britain is not going terribly well.

A furious President Trump has hit out at Justin Trudeau after a candid video emerged of the Canadian Prime Minister appearing to ridicule Trump to the delight and amusement of other world leaders. Trump has also threatened to cancel his scheduled press conference and fly straight home.

The video shows Trudeau with French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson at a gathering at Buckingham Palace. Trudeau appears to mock the length of Trump's press conference, and said he “watched [Trump's] team’s jaws drop to the floor” when the President made an announcement, which wasn't specified in the video.

Johnson can be seen laughing at Trudeau's shtick, and even Queen Elizabeth II's daughter Princess Anne appears to join in. Trudeau wasn't seen mentioning Trump by name, but the comments have been widely interpreted as the leaders mocking Trump's unorthodox style.

The British prime minister was asked about laughing at Trump at his press conference. “No. That's complete nonsense, I don't know where that's come from,” he said, suggesting that he did not know about the video.

Trump made no such effort to swerve the controversy, hitting back on Wednesday, saying: “Well, he's two-faced.

“And honestly, with Trudeau, he's a nice guy, I find him to be a very nice guy. But the truth is I called him out on the fact that he's not paying two percent, and I guess he's not very happy about it.”

Trump has repeatedly complained that the other NATO countries aren't spending as much as the U.S. on their defense budgets.

Following his comments on Trudeau, Trump suggested he would cancel a press conference scheduled for Wednesday afternoon, saying he has done enough appearances with the media during the summit. CNN reported that he would instead head straight back to Washington.

Before it got derailed, the NATO meeting was supposed to be a joyful celebration of the alliance's 70th anniversary.