Trump Holds Travelers Hostage With Ultimatum for Democrats

President Donald Trump blew up efforts to reach a deal to fund the Department of Homeland Security, issuing an ultimatum to Congress that even some members of his own party would not support.

Trump, 79, is doubling down that he does not want to agree to any deals to fund TSA and other agencies until Democrats agree to pass his SAVE America Act, which critics have blasted as a massive voter suppression bill.

The president argued that the funding to end the partial shutdown and his voting bill should be tied together after announcing on Sunday that ICE would travel to airports to help with the delays, and even indicated he could bring in the National Guard on Monday.

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters before boarding Air Force One at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida, on March 23, where he continued to insist Congress needed to pass the SAVE America Act while lawmakers negotiate DHS funding and indicated he would even send in the National Guard if the delays at airports continue after announcing ICE agents would be heading to airports as delays intensify. Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

The president announced his ultimatum in a post on Truth Social as lawmakers have been working for days to try to reach a deal.

“I don’t think we should make any deal with the Crazy, Country Destroying, Radical Left Democrats unless, and until, they Vote with Republicans to pass ‘THE SAVE AMERICA ACT,’” he wrote on Truth Social. “It is far more important than anything else we are doing in the Senate.”

His post comes as Americans are facing hours-long wait times at airports as more TSA workers have been calling out as they continue to work without pay, with no end in sight.

The travel disruptions continue as hundreds of TSA agents quit or work without pay during a partial government shutdown. U.S. President Donald Trump said ICE agents will be deployed to U.S. airports on Monday, with border czar Tom Homan in charge of the effort. Megan Varner/Megan Varner/Getty Images

Lawmakers had been negotiating to reach an agreement to end the partial government shutdown as Democrats refused to pass DHS funding without further restrictions on ICE, while Republicans had blocked Democrats’ attempts to pass standalone funding for TSA and other agencies rather than the full department.

Trump said in the post he would not accept “a Five Billion Dollar cut in ICE funding” in a deal he called unacceptable without the passage of his voting bill.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune and Trump spoke on Sunday, and Thune offered to fund DHS without ICE, according to Punchbowl News. He said it could be funded in a reconciliation package, which means it would not need Democrats’ support to pass.

But Trump rejected the offer and told the majority leader he wanted Republicans to fight Democrats over DHS funding and the SAVE America Act.

The president reiterated that he rejected the offer and Republicans should not make a deal while speaking to reporters on Monday.

The Senate will continue debate on the SAVE America Act this week, but Republicans do not appear to have the votes to pass it and were facing a math issue even when they began debate on the legislation.

But Trump’s post indicated he won’t agree to fund TSA and other agencies until Democrats get behind the wide-ranging bill that restricts how Americans can register to vote and cast ballots. He’s also demanded that the legislation address “No Men In Women’s Sports, and No Transgender MUTILIZATION of our precious children.”

The president threatened members of his own party, as some Republicans are not backing the legislation, which would need 60 votes to pass.

“Put it all together, and also, let Leader Thune clearly identify those few ‘Republicans’ that are Voting against AMERICA,” Trump wrote. “They will never be elected again!”

Trump's post about holding travelers hostage until the Senate lumps the SAVE America Act and a DHS funding deal together. Truth Social

The Senate is scrambling to reach a funding deal for DHS as the partial government shutdown enters its second month and approaches the longest in U.S. history.

Thune has been working to secure a separate vote in the Senate on the SAVE America Act, even though it lacks the necessary support to pass. Democrats have slammed the legislation as “Jim Crow 2.0.”

Lawmakers will have to sprint to take any action as Congress is slated to go on a two-week recess after this week. Thune has left the door open to canceling the break, and on Monday, Trump demanded that Congress “stay in D.C. for Easter, if necessary.”

The president’s post came after he told NewsNation on Sunday that he did not want to make a deal with Democrats “until they approve save America.”

“Now that I did this the Democrats want to make a deal. And I don’t think any deal should be made on this until they approve SAVE America,” he said.

As TSA shortages mount, Trump also announced he would send ICE agents to help at airports amid the delays on Monday. The president told NewsNation ICE agents would stay for “as long as it takes.”

Border czar Tom Homan indicated on Sunday that they were still working on what ICE agents would be doing and which airports they would be at.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Trump said sending ICE to airports was his idea. He said if it was “not enough,” he would bring in the National Guard.