‘Trump Homes’ Threatens to Be the Next Big Grift

Another Trump-branded money-making venture is on the horizon.

A large-scale program for “Trump Homes” is in development by homebuilders who say they want to ease the housing affordability crunch, according to Bloomberg.

Lennar Corp., Taylor Morrison Home Corp., and other firms are reportedly working on a proposal to fold entry-level homes into a privately funded pathway-to-ownership program.

News of the plan comes days after President Donald Trump was widely panned for saying he wants to “drive housing prices up for people that own homes.”

“People that own their homes, we’re gonna keep them wealthy. We’re gonna keep those prices up,” the 79-year-old president said at Thursday’s Cabinet meeting. “We’re not gonna destroy the value of their homes so that somebody who didn’t work very hard can buy a home.”

Trump’s remarks appeared to contradict Truth Social posts from earlier this month, where he said he wanted to “make the cost of owning a home more affordable.” The former real estate developer also said he was “taking steps to ban large institutional investors from buying more single-family homes.”

Record-high housing costs have put homeownership out of reach for more and more Americans. The median age of a first-time homebuyer reached an all-time high of 40 years in 2025, according to the National Association of Realtors, and the median age of all homebuyers was 59 years.

The firms developing the “Trump Homes” proposal have discussed aiming for as many as 1 million homes. Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

The homebuilders’ plan, already known as “Trump Homes” in the industry, was pitched to the Trump administration last year. A White House official told Bloomberg that the administration is not actively considering it.

But a spokesperson for Taylor Morrison told the outlet, “We are encouraged by the thoughtful discussions between home builders and the administration that could help more Americans step into home ownership,” adding that it’s “too early to understand any details.”

When reached for comment, a White House official told the Daily Beast, “President Trump pledged to put an end to Joe Biden’s inflation and affordability crisis, and the Administration is constantly exploring new policy actions to do just that. Until policy announcements are officially made by the Administration, however, any reporting about potential action is pure speculation.”

If the “Trump Homes” initiative comes to fruition, it would join a list of programs branded with the president’s name, such as “TrumpRx,” which seeks to address the cost of medication, and “Trump Accounts,” a new investment account for children.

The firms developing the “Trump Homes” proposal have discussed aiming for as many as 1 million homes, Bloomberg reported, citing a person involved in the plan.

In one version of the plan, investors would rent the homes to tenants, and after three years, their payments could be applied toward a down payment if they decided to purchase the home.

Shares in Lennar rose as much as 7.3 percent in New York trading after news of the “Trump Homes” broke, and Taylor Morrison was up as much as 6.9 percent.