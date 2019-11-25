‘TOUGH COOKIE’
Trump Honors ‘Brilliant’ Dog Injured in al-Baghdadi Raid
President Trump on Monday honored the U.S. military dog that aided in the operation last month against ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in an impromptu ceremony at the White House Rose Garden. Alongside Vice President Mike Pence and the first lady, Trump said Conan, who was wounded in the raid, had been given a medal and a plaque. “This is Conan—right now probably the world's most famous dog. I don't think I have to use the word probably," Trump said before introducing the dog.
“Conan came over from the Middle East,” Trump told reporters, before adding that he met with some U.S. special forces at the White House. “We just gave Conan a medal and a plaque. Conan is a tough cookie. And nobody is going to mess with Conan.” After the October military raid, Trump lauded the military dog as an “American Hero” and teased a White House visit for the animal. Trump even shared a declassified photo of Conan on his Twitter account before posting an altered image showing him giving a medal to the dog.