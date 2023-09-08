Trump Hosts $100K-a-Plate Fundraiser for Giuliani’s Spiraling Legal Bills
THROWING A BONE
Donald Trump attempted to throw a life raft to one of his most ardent loyalists on Thursday night by hosting a $100,000-a-plate fundraiser to help Rudy Giuliani pay his eye-watering legal bills. Giuliani’s son, Andrew, said in a WABC radio interview earlier on Thursday that the event at Trump’s Bedminster, New Jersey, golf club had been expected to raise over $1 million for the disgraced former New York mayor and that Trump had promised to throw another event at Mar-a-Lago later in the year. “So that will be very helpful,” Andrew Giuliani said. Even so, he added, “It won’t be enough to get through this.” Rudy Giuliani is facing a string of legal fees, fines, and damages relating to his efforts supporting Trump’s bid to overturn the 2020 general election and other cases.