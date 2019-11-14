KA-CHING
Trump Hotel Brochure Brags of Millions to Be Made From Foreign Governments, Says CNN
The Trump Organization has put together a brochure to help in its effort to sell the lease to the Trump International Hotel in Washington—and it tells would-be investors that there’s tens of millions of dollars to be made in doing business with foreign governments, according to CNN. A copy of the brochure seen by CNN informs investors: “Tremendous upside potential exists for a new owner to fully capitalize on government-related business upon rebranding of the asset.” The brochure claims the Trump Organization’s refusal to solicit foreign business, which it says has forced it to turn away 17,100 room nights in 2019, has resulted in $9 million of lost revenue. However, delegations from Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, Romania, and Kuwait have reportedly stayed at the hotel or held events there, as well as Trump Cabinet members and GOP fundraisers. The Wall Street Journal previously reported the company is hoping to get more than $500 million for the property, or about $2 million per room.