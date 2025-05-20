Trump Hotel Was Diddy’s ‘Favorite,’ Former Aide Says
One of Donald Trump’s New York City hotels was Sean “Diddy” Combs’ “favorite,” his former assistant has claimed. Speaking during the music mogul’s ongoing sex trafficking and racketeering trial, David James said he was enlisted to ferry his boss’ supplies to hotels all over the globe. “Trump International, they knew me very well, they gave me a key,” he recounted. Said supplies included clothing, a toiletry bag, a medicine bag, food, and drinks. James claimed that Diddy’s preferred destination was the Trump International Hotel in the Big Apple. He said he would prepare up to 40 skincare items for the former star in the bathroom. James had earlier said that Diddy kept an “embarrassing” video of him, in which he had taken an ecstasy pill, drank vodka and was dancing, to assert control. The rapper said, “I’m going to keep this footage in case I need it,” according to James. “It was so out of character for me it would be embarrassing if he released that footage to the public,” he added. Trump has previously said he “loves” Diddy and added that the pair are “good friends.” Jailed rap producer Suge Knight said the president will pardon Diddy if convicted. Diddy denies all charges.