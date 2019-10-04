CHEAT SHEET
‘UNFORTUNATELY’
Trump: House Dems ‘Have the Votes’ for Impeachment
President Trump told reporters on Friday that Democrats in the House have enough votes to impeach him, but he was confident he would prevail in a trial in the Republican-led Senate. “They’ll just get their people, they’ll get in line... The Democrats, unfortunately, they have the votes, they could vote very easily,” Trump said, also insisting that the “Republicans are very unified.” “Then we’re gonna get it to the Senate and then we’ll win.” This comes after continued reports about the involvement of State Department officials and Trump’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, in an effort to get Ukraine to investigate corruption allegations against former Vice President Joe Biden and his son. Trump’s July 25 phone call with the Ukrainian president sparked a whistleblower complaint that touched off a formal impeachment inquiry led by House Democrats.