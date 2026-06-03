Trump Humiliated After Senators Pull Ballroom Cash

Donald Trump’s White House ballroom was dealt a blow after Senate Republicans formally abandoned their efforts to provide $1 billion in taxpayer funding for the project.

The decision has left the future of security funding uncertain, even as construction continues, not only on the ballroom itself, but on a multi-level underground military fortress that Trump has been building as part of the project.

President Donald Trump speaks at the site of ongoing construction of the planned White House ballroom in Washington, D.C. on May 19, 2026. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

The president revealed last month that the ballroom was actually a facade for a six-story underground fortress with a military hospital, classified meeting rooms, and top-secret research facilities.

“We went down six stories. It’s actually far more complex,” he said.

The $1 billion Senate proposal had been included in a broader package to fund immigration enforcement and border security programs.

Construction continues for the upcoming UFC match alongside the ballroom addition on the South Lawn of the White House on May 26, 2026 in Washington, DC. President Donald Trump is hosting a UFC match on the White House grounds in honor of the 250th anniversary of the United States. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Republicans pushing the funding had initially argued the money was intended for security upgrades associated with the White House East Wing modernization project rather than the ballroom itself.

Had Senators not changed the bill’s text on Wednesday, it would have required 60 votes to move forward, meaning Democrats would have been able to filibuster.

In turn, this could have prevented the White House from receiving $70 billion for ICE and border patrol.

The funding had been wrapped up in a package for immigration funding. Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

Critics, including some within the GOP ranks, had also argued that the funding amounted to a taxpayer subsidy for a project Trump had originally promised would be financed privately.

The White House, however, downplayed the decision to remove funding, suggesting it was the result of parliamentary rules rather than political pressure on Republicans.

A ruling by the Senate parliamentarian had complicated the proposal by determining that the provision could not be advanced under the Senate’s streamlined budget reconciliation process, making passage significantly more difficult.

“The parliamentarians’ decision was reported weeks ago,” a White House official told the Daily Beast.

“This framing is false as it implies that republicans removed it deliberately rather than under parliamentary pressure.”

But the issue was also a political liability for Republicans, particularly amid cost-of-living concerns ahead of November’s midterm elections.

“Many people in my community are stressing over the kitchen table this morning, figuring out how to make their weekly budget work,” Pennsylvania Republican Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick said last month.

“We shouldn’t be talking about ballrooms; we shouldn’t be talking about DOJ slush funds. That’s not what our country wants us to be talking about.”

The ballroom project has been one of Trump’s signature ambitions for the White House.

Once built, the planned structure will seat roughly 1000 guests and replace the need for large event tents often used for state dinners and other functions.

Trump and supporters argue that hosting major events on White House grounds would improve security, particularly following a shooting incident at the 2026 White House Correspondents’ Dinner.