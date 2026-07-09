Trump Humiliated as Google Maps Busts His Big Brag

President Donald Trump’s initiative to lower gas prices has been met with an embarrassing reality check by Google Maps.

A White House account bragged on Wednesday that one of its Philadelphia “Freedom Fuel Network” stations had provided much-needed financial relief to Americans struggling with high gas prices caused by Trump’s war with Iran.

The “Rapid Response” account shared a video segment from NBC Philadelphia that discussed how one former Karco K Shop gas station—now wrapped in “Freedom Fuel” signage—posted a price of $3.47 per gallon, which it said was around 40 cents below the state average.

It's unclear how the "Freedom Fuel" stations are selling gas below market price. Joe Lamberti/Getty Images

However, Google Street View images of the gas station at 3101 N. Broad Street show that the promotion was not quite as monumental as the White House portrayed.

The same station boasted lower prices even during Trump's current term. Google Maps/Screenshot

In April 2025—three months into Trump’s second term—the gas station displayed a price of only $3.05 per gallon. Other historical images captured of the station show prices either similar to or lower than the $3.47 under the “Freedom Fuel” promotion.

Those images appeared to serve as a stark reminder that the price decrease touted by the White House was still effectively an increase over the prices seen before the war.

The president campaigned on bringing gas prices below $2 per gallon. Google Maps/Screenshot

Trump, 80, had campaigned on bringing domestic gas prices below $2 a gallon. However, gas prices skyrocketed in the wake of his strikes on Iran over four months ago, leaving Americans to deal with the consequences at the pump.

The White House did not address questions emailed by the Daily Beast when reached for comment.

The president announced the “Freedom Fuel Network” in a Truth Social post on July 1, saying that 25 gas stations across the greater Philadelphia area would be lowering their prices ahead of the nation’s semiquincentennial.

The president announced his "Freedom Fuel Network" right before the nation's 250th birthday. Donald Trump/Truth Social

“This Retailer is taking the lead, and others should follow. They are doing this because they love the U.S.A.,” the president wrote. “America has never been stronger than it is now, and Gas Prices will soon be back to the Record Low Prices Americans enjoyed at the pump before our very successful ‘excursion’ in Iran.”

The administration has not shared any details about how the selected gas stations can sell gas at prices well below market.