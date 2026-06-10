Trump Humiliated as Knicks Fans Launch Exorcism

New York Knicks fans are trying to get rid of President Donald Trump’s supposed bad vibes ahead of the NBA Finals Game 4.

Ahead of Trump’s disruptive trip to Madison Square Garden, the team had not lost a game in 46 days, having won 13 games in a row. But that streak was broken on Monday when, instead of going 3-0 in the Finals against the San Antonio Spurs, the president watched his hometown team lose for the first time since April.

Many Knicks fans and sports commentators now believe that there is something along the lines of a “Trump Curse” that has plagued the Garden.

Trump's granddaughter, Kai, tagged along to the game. Nathan Howard/REUTERS

Dozens of fans took matters into their own hands ahead of Game 4 to sage the surrounding area to cleanse any type of bad juju.

“All Knicks fans meet me in front of MSG at 1:30 PM and bring your sage. We gotta clean this bih out before Wednesday,” local journalist Kazeem Famuyide wrote on X.

He later posted a video showing several fans cleansing the area near the arena by burning sage.

Several fans were seemingly pleased by the efforts to cleanse any bad vibes from the Garden.

“Thank you my brother Lord please releass [sic] us from that orange devil losing energy from my team lord we aint mean to have him in the building lord,” one user responded.

“Doing the lords work!!!” another user wrote.

“Need to go inside on Wednesday and sprinkle some Holy Water and incense too,” one person said.

“actually great idea because it needs to be exorcised,” another wrote.

Trump’s presence at Game 3 was not well-received, as the president received thunderous boos when he was shown on the Jumbotron. At times, he looked bored as he munched on pizza and fries and got some shut-eye.

Trump got some rest during the big game. Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Other prominent New York personalities are also pointing to Trump’s presence at the game as the reason the team lost.

Saturday Night Live’s Michael Che, a Knicks fan, also blamed Trump for the loss, posting on his Instagram story, “Ya just haaaaaad to invite trumpty dumpty..”

Longtime ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith, a lifelong Knicks fan who has been in a feud with Trump over his attendance, had said even before the game that he was holding Trump accountable for ending the Knicks’ run. After the brutal loss, Smith said he hoped the president would stay “the hell away” from the team until the end of the series.

“The New York Knicks lost, and obviously I’m blaming him,” he said on ESPN’s First Take on Tuesday.

The sports legend was not having it with Trump's presence at the game. First Take/ESPN

“Why am I blaming him, ladies and gentlemen? It’s very, very simple, because the president disrupted our mojo. I’ve said this on many occasions over the last 24 hours and I’m saying it again. The man messed things up,” Smith added.

He also called out Trump for appearing to fall asleep during the game, saying, “I’m not going to accuse him of snoring, because I wasn’t in earshot, but the brother wasn’t awake.”