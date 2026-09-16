Trump Humiliated as MAGA Voters Trash His Candidate

Donald Trump’s pick to represent North Carolina in the Senate is being lambasted by the voters he needs to win.

Michael Whatley, the former chairman of the Republican National Committee, is the president’s pick to replace MAGA rebel Thom Tillis, who is not running for reelection. However, Whatley, who is also the former chairman of the North Carolina GOP, isn’t being received warmly by voters in the swing state.

Recent polls show the president’s pick trailing his Democratic opponent by as much as 11 percentage points. Trump himself is appearing in the Tar Heel State Wednesday evening to campaign alongside Whatley.

Michael Whatley is Trump's pick, which appears to mean little to voters. Screenshot/LinkedIn/LinkedIn

But Trump’s backing appears to be doing little to sway key voters. During interviews with MS Now’s Jack Traylor, several North Carolina voters expressed a lack of interest in—and even disdain for—Whatley.

Voter Fred Abromitis, who told the network that he was a Trump voter, thought Whatley’s ads were dubious.

“I think they’re misleading, if not full of lies,” he said. “I don’t like what he stands for; he says he’s for lower taxes [but] everybody can say that. But doing it is another thing.”

Then-North Carolina Republican Party chair Michael Whatley introduces Donald Trump at a 2021 state convention dinner. Trump would later convince him to run for the Senate. JONATHAN DRAKE/REUTERS

This isn’t the first time Whatley has been accused of being disingenuous. In May, the “America First” Republican was called out by the Daily Beast for spending more than $1,600 on campaign merchandise made in China. While it’s not uncommon for merchandise to be made cheaply overseas, Whatley has loudly advocated for bringing manufacturing back to the U.S.

In 2021, when Whatley was still the chairman of the North Carolina GOP, he said that through Trump’s “America first agenda,” the Republican Party has been “tough on China,” in a way that is “making sure that our economic policies are creating jobs for the working class Americans across the board.”

Whatley campaign koozies were made in China. Obtained by The Daily Beast

On Wednesday, another woman told Traylor that it wasn’t wise for Whatley to attach himself to Trump, who is facing declining approval ratings.

“I don’t think it’s wise, but he’s still got a lot of people that are connected to him for reasons I don’t really understand, when his approval ratings are going down,” she said.

Trump, for his part, has praised Whatley throughout his Senate run, calling him an “America First Patriot” who will “Promote MADE IN THE U.S.A.”