Trump Hit By Losing Streak as Another Republican Goes Down in Flames

The failure of Donald Trump-backed election denier and My Pillow founder Mike Lindell to win his primary battle in Minnesota was the latest in a string of Republicans the president has endorsed who have flopped in governor races across the country.

Trump loves to tout his political power when it comes to choosing successful Republican candidates in major races, but in some of the biggest statewide primaries, the president’s endorsement has proved to be a total dud.

The president, 80, has repeatedly backed candidates for governor who have been losers on Election Day, raising the prospect that his political might ahead of the midterms is waning even among GOP voters as his popularity is at an all-time low.

On Tuesday, “MyPillow Guy” Lindell became the latest Trump-backed loser to join the ranks of candidates he endorsed to come up short.

Lindell, a longtime ally of the president, lost his primary bid by double digits to Republican Minnesota House Speaker Lisa Demuth, 32 percent to 43 percent.

It was the latest humiliation for the president as the midterm cycle heats up after his handpicked candidates in several other governors’ races have also been rejected.

Trump has developed an eyebrow-raising track record for picking losers in gubernatorial races. He backed Georgia Lt. Governor Burt Jones early on in his bid to fill the seat being vacated by GOP Governor Brian Kemp at the end of his term. While Jones advanced to the runoff against self-funded billionaire Rick Jackson, he lost in their June faceoff.

The president also endorsed Rep. Randy Feenstra in his bid to become the next governor of Iowa in May in an effort to help him across the finish line, just days before his June 2 primary.

However, Feenstra lost to businessman Zach Lahn just days later. Trump’s excuse was to blame his team and argued he had not had “proper information” when he made the endorsement. He also insisted that Lahn was “all Trump” as he looked to self-soothe his ego.

But the president’s political power was tested again just weeks later when he endorsed Republican South Carolina Lt. Governor Pam Evette for governor in her primary. While Evette was able to advance to the runoff, she did not secure the necessary 50 percent to win outright.

Unwilling to risk another botched endorsement on his record, Trump went on to offer a double endorsement of both Evette and Attorney General Alan Wilson in the runoff. In the end, Wilson beat Trump’s original choice.

Darline Graham was appointed to her late brother's Senate seat after he unexpectedly died last month. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag

But the White House rejected any suggestion that Trump’s political clout is weakening.

“President Trump’s endorsement is the most powerful endorsement in the history of American politics,” said spokeswoman Allison Schuster in a statement. “Anyone claiming otherwise is a complete and utter fool.”

She claimed that the president had a 98 percent success rate, or 233 out of 238, when it came to endorsement, as he has backed various candidates ranging from local to statewide races.

While the president has been successful with backing a series of House and Senate candidates ahead of the 2026 midterms, on Tuesday he also failed to deliver the necessary support for newly minted Senator Darline Graham with his endorsement to avoid a primary runoff.

Trump signaled he was backing Graham even before she revealed her plan to run for a full six-year term after her brother Sen. Lindsey Graham died suddenly.

Despite the president’s support, she is now headed to a runoff in late August to become the GOP nominee against Rep. Ralph Norman after failing to secure 50 percent in the special election.

It comes after Trump’s preferred House candidates in both Tennessee and Michigan also recently lost primaries. “MAGA warrior” Rep. Andy Ogles lost his primary last week.

Two days earlier, GOP candidate Amir Hassan also lost his bid in Michigan despite appearing with Trump at an event and his primary opponent dropping out before Election Day.

Many GOP candidates continue to appear alongside the president when he does make visits to states, but it remains to be seen how they react to him heading into the general election season with primaries behind them or whether more members will try to put distance between themselves and Trump.

The president’s approval rating this week hit another record low according to a new poll by the Economist/YouGov. It found just one in three Americans approve of the job he’s doing with less than three months until the midterms.

That 33 percent approval was down three points from the previous week and is the lowest level for the tracker since Trump returned to office for his second term.