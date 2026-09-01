Trump Humiliated as Republican Mayors Endorse Senate Target

Even Republican mayors aren’t backing President Donald Trump’s pick for Georgia’s U.S. Senate seat.

Several mayors across Georgia have thrown their weight behind Jon Ossoff, the Democratic star facing the Trump-endorsed Republican candidate, Mike Collins, according to The New York Times.

At least three Republican mayors expressed support for Ossoff as the closely watched race heats up: Gail Fry of Toccoa, James Matheson of Valdosta, and Julie Smith of Tifton.

Jon Ossoff has repeatedly clashed with President Donald Trump as the midterms inch closer. The Washington Post/The Washington Post via Getty Im

Fry, the mayor of a city in northeast Georgia with less than 10,000 residents, said she voted against Ossoff when he ran six years ago—but a lot has changed since then.

“We have gotten more support from Sen. Ossoff than any other office that we’ve contacted,” she told The Times, citing an $8.4 million federal grant that he secured for natural gas infrastructure.

“He calls us and says, ‘What do you need?’” she added.

Matheson and Smith similarly lavished praise for Ossoff in an earlier interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

“I don’t have to track him down. He tracks me down,” Smith said. “He’s been very good to South Georgia, and in my nonpartisan role as mayor, I have to look to someone who takes care of their constituents. I’m a Republican, but there are times when a person exceeds the party. They go above and beyond.”

Matheson described himself as a “hard-core conservative,” but also as a friend of Ossoff.

“I will take heat for this endorsement, and it doesn’t matter,” he told AJC. “There’s no way I can turn my back on this relationship.”

“The voters put me in here to do a job, and that man has been absolutely incredible,” he added.

The endorsements deal a blow to Trump, who has repeatedly vouched for Collins and derided Ossoff.

“Mike is strongly supported by the most Highly Respected MAGA Patriots in Georgia and beyond, and many Republicans in the U.S. House and Senate — He is a WARRIOR and WINNER!” Trump wrote in June.

The president has repeatedly lobbed childish insults as Ossoff, whom he has bizarrely dubbed “Os(jerk!)off.”

Donald Trump on Truth Social

In one post, Trump compared Ossoff’s looks to those of the comedy character Pee-wee Herman.

“I don’t know if there’s a genetic tree, but it certainly is close!” he wrote on Truth Social in June. “In any event, Mike Collins, of Georgia, should easily beat Pee-wee.”