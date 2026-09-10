Trump Humiliated as SCOTUS Doubles Down Against Power Grab

The Supreme Court doubled down on its humiliation of Donald Trump on Thursday when justices blocked a plan spearheaded by the president to give Republicans a boost in the midterm elections.

For the second time this week, the nation’s highest court prevented Missouri from using a redrawn GOP-friendly congressional map in the state.

Brett Kavanaugh, whom Donald Trump selected for the Supreme Court, didn’t side with the president. Andrew Harnik/Reuters

Adding to the embarrassment for Trump, there were no dissenters among his hand-picked justices on the Republican-stacked panel.

On Tuesday, one of Trump’s picks, Justice Brett Kavanaugh, shot down an emergency bid to hold onto the new Republican district boundaries in Missouri. The new map could have helped the GOP land an extra House seat in the November 3 ballot.

The move caused an outcry among Trump’s MAGA supporters, who branded Kavanaugh as a “traitor.”

U.S. District Judge Stephen Clark, based in Missouri, intervened later on Tuesday to insist the map should be used for the midterms.

But on Thursday, the Supreme Court granted an emergency request from a group called People Not Politicians to freeze Missouri Secretary of State Denny Hoskins’s attempt to force through the use of the newly drawn district map.

Missouri Secretary of State Denny Hoskins. Kansas City Star/TNS

The Trump administration reportedly filed a brief claiming that any decision going against Clark would “jeopardize state officials’ ability to conduct a timely and lawful federal election.”

The Supreme Court’s decision means it’s almost certain the state’s 2022 map, including six seats currently held by Republicans and two by Democrats, will be used in November. The banned version sought to eliminate one of the Democrat seats in a House race likely to be tight.

The president has been pushing Republican-controlled states since 2025 to reshape their voting districts before the midterms to give the party more opportunities on the ballot that are traditionally tough for the White House incumbent.

The Supreme Court decision did not include arguments, nor any noted dissents.