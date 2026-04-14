Trump Humiliated as Ships Defy U.S. Navy Blockade

Donald Trump’s latest strategy to ramp up pressure on Iran has been dealt an embarrassing blow after several ships defied his blockade in the Strait of Hormuz.

Multiple Iran-linked tankers—including sanctioned ships and a Chinese-linked tanker—transited the vital waterway within hours of the U.S. Navy’s blockade taking effect.

The Strait of Hormuz has been at a standstill since the war. Stringer/REUTERS

The news raised immediate questions about the effectiveness of Trump’s plan, which was announced on Sunday after the collapse of U.S.-Iran talks in Islamabad.

“Effective immediately, the United States Navy, the Finest in the World, will begin the process of BLOCKADING any and all Ships trying to enter, or leave, the Strait of Hormuz,” Trump declared on Truth Social on Sunday, accusing Iran of “world extortion.”

“Leaders of Countries, especially the United States of America, will never be extorted,” he added.

Despite the tough talk, news that some ships had defied the blockade raised concerns about how Trump’s latest strategy would be enforced.

About 20 percent of the world’s oil usually flows through the Strait of Hormuz, but the waterway has been at a standstill ever since Trump began his war on February 28, prompting a global oil crisis and more pain at the pump for consumers.

Even as the blockade took effect, Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, rose 7% to $102 a barrel on Monday while the average national gas price hit $4.12 a gallon, according to AAA Gas Prices.

And in another blow on Tuesday, the International Monetary Fund warned in a report that disruptions to oil markets could continue to slow growth, fuel inflation and raise the risk of a global recession.

“The global outlook has abruptly darkened following the outbreak of war in the Middle East,” Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas, the I.M.F.’s chief economist, wrote in the report.

“The war interrupted what had been a steady growth trajectory.”