Trump Humiliated by Empty Seats at Red State MAGA Rally

President Donald Trump found himself in a humiliating scene after failing to fill a small arena in the heart of the Deep South for one of his rallies.

Trump, 80, spoke against a backdrop of empty seats at The Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama, on Friday—a 10,041-seat arena that had entire rows behind the president empty as he tried to drum up support for Republicans ahead of the midterms.

Entire rows were empty behind President Donald Trump during his speech at The Mitchell Center at the University of South Alabama. Jessica Koscielniak/REUTERS

Ironically, Trump began his address to the less-than-full crowd on the University of South Alabama campus by bragging about a 2015 rally where he supposedly could not find a venue in Mobile that could fit all his supporters.

Trump went on to claim—as part of an hour-long speech—that he traveled to Alabama, a state he said he won by 55 points but actually carried by 30 points in 2024, to say “hello” and show them respect.

Donald Trump said he traveled to Alabama to thank his supporters there for voting for him in all three elections. Jessica Koscielniak/REUTERS

“They said, ‘Why are you going to Alabama? Why are you going to Oklahoma? Why are you going to Texas?’” Trump said. “But you know, especially in the last two, in Texas, because we have to win that race. Ken Paxton has to win. But here, you’re going to win your races.”

He continued, “But in the case of Oklahoma and Alabama. I’m here to say hello. I love you, and I’m coming really as a sign of respect.”

Republican Senate candidate Barry Moore on stage with President Donald Trump during Friday’s rally. Moore is running to replace Sen. Tommy Tuberville, who opted to run for governor instead of seeking re-election. Jessica Koscielniak/REUTERS

The White House did not respond to a request for comment about the empty seats behind Trump.

Others to speak Friday night were Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville, who is now running for governor; Rep. Barry Moore, who is running to replace Tuberville in the Senate; and congressional candidates Jerry Carl and Rhett Marques. Marques is in a particularly tight race in Alabama’s 2nd congressional district—a district Republicans redrew to favor the GOP.

Seats were sparse on the second level for Trump on Friday night, particularly in the corners behind him. Jessica Koscielniak/REUTERS

Trump was photographed leaving the White House for Alabama with his close personal aide, Natalie Harp, and his far-right fanatic, Laura Loomer, who has enjoyed outsized influence on the president in his second term.

The president even shouted out Loomer, 33, during his speech before re-upping his promise to give every American $5,000 if Republicans maintain control of Congress—something that is growing less and less likely by the day.

President Donald Trump’s rally was not full, but his No. 1 sycophant, Laura Loomer, 33, attended after hitching a ride from Washington with the president. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

“A great Republican strategist, a great person, a killer when she’s angry at you. It’s a very terrible situation, Laura Loomer,” Trump said to muted applause. “Thank you, Laura. She’s great.