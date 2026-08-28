Trump Humiliated on His Favorite Network After Fuming Rant

Donald Trump had to be called out live on air by Fox News after the 80-year-old president had a meltdown over the network’s reporting on his Iran war.

During Thursday’s Special Report, the program’s chief correspondent, Jonathan Hunt, described how there had been “no significant developments” between the U.S. and Iran to end the now six-month conflict. Hunt also noted, accurately, that Trump had confirmed there were no plans for talks between the two countries.

Trump, who spends an extraordinary amount of time watching cable news in the White House, then blasted Hunt and Special Report anchor Bret Baier in a Truth Social rant.

“Jonathan Hunt of FoxNews did a particularly inaccurate report on the Failing Islamic Republic of Iran. I don’t want to meet, they do,” Trump wrote. “In fact, they are begging to make a deal. Bret Baier should straighten out his flunkies, for a change! President DJT.”

It is believed Donald Trump posted the Truth Social rant while traveling to Texas. Truth Social/Donald Trump

After showing Trump’s Truth Social post on screen, Baier then humiliated the president and corrected him on several fronts.

“First of all, Jonathan Hunt is not a flunky. He’s a great reporter,” Baier said. “Second of all, Mr. President, we didn’t say you wanted to meet. In fact, we played a soundbite that you didn’t want to meet, and there are no negotiations.

“We said that Treasury Secretary Bessent is hoping to meet with G20 countries to increase the pressure on Iran, and that Gulf state allies, including Qatar, are inside Tehran trying to get Iran to agree to concessions,” Baier added. “That was what was said.”

Trump’s war with the Middle Eastern country has dragged on for six months with no real end in sight.

The president’s meltdown at Fox News for stating that there isn’t even currently a plan to try to end the war came after he shared some AI slop on Truth Social declaring “Mission Accomplished” in Iran.

Trump was a longtime critic of the Iraq war before going on to start his own unpopular conflict in the Middle East. Truth Social/Donald Trump

Trump’s post ironically attacked former President George W. Bush, who controversially declared “Mission Accomplished” in relation to the war in Iraq during a speech aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier in May 2003. The U.S. would continue to be at war with Iraq for another eight years before withdrawing its troops in 2011.

Democratic California Rep. Ted Lieu was among those who mocked Trump online for declaring victory in Iran without any reason or justification.