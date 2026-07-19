Trump Humiliated With Boos at World Cup Final

No matter what sporting event President Donald Trump attends, he always seems to be greeted the same way.

Trump, 80, was booed by soccer fans on Sunday at the start of the FIFA World Cup final between Spain and Argentina.

As Trump appeared on the screen just after Jennifer Hudson performed the National Anthem, a wave of boos rang out until the view of the president was swapped with an aerial shot of the stadium.

Trump watched the game alongside his friend and ally, FIFA President Gianni Infantino, in a box at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. His wife, Melania Trump, and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum were also in attendance.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks with FIFA President Gianni Infantino standing next to U.S. first lady Melania Trump and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum. Evan Vucci/REUTERS