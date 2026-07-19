Politics

Trump Humiliated With Boos at World Cup Final

THE BOO-TIFUL GAME

Soccer fans at the world’s biggest sporting event gave the president a chilly welcome.

Vic Verbalaitis
Vic Verbalaitis 

Night Breaking News Reporter

donald trump gianni infantino melania
MARK J REBILAS/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters

No matter what sporting event President Donald Trump attends, he always seems to be greeted the same way.

Trump, 80, was booed by soccer fans on Sunday at the start of the FIFA World Cup final between Spain and Argentina.

As Trump appeared on the screen just after Jennifer Hudson performed the National Anthem, a wave of boos rang out until the view of the president was swapped with an aerial shot of the stadium.

Trump watched the game alongside his friend and ally, FIFA President Gianni Infantino, in a box at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. His wife, Melania Trump, and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum were also in attendance.

donald trump gianni infantino melania
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks with FIFA President Gianni Infantino standing next to U.S. first lady Melania Trump and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Vic Verbalaitis

Vic Verbalaitis

Night Breaking News Reporter

Vic.Verbalaitis@thedailybeast.com

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