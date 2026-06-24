Trump Humiliates Congress’ MAGA Toadies With Wild Tantrum

President Donald Trump threw a huge wrench into Republicans’ celebration of the passage of a key piece of legislation on Wednesday by abruptly canceling the bill signing.

“Today’s Housing News Conference and Signing is hereby cancelled until such time as we pass the desperately needed SAVE AMERICA ACT, which I consider to be a National Emergency,” Trump wrote.

The move shocked Republicans, who have been desperate for legislative victories to tout on the campaign trail as they head toward the midterms in November.

President Donald Trump abruptly canceled a bill signing on Wednesday, stunning Republicans. X

The president was set to sign the bill with Majority Leader John Thune and Speaker Mike Johnson at noon on Capitol Hill.

Thune offered a muted reaction when informed of the president’s abrupt cancellation.

“I just heard that,” he said, according to Punchbowl News. “I guess I would say, at this point, I don’t have any observations about that.”

Republicans, who were in the middle of a news conference touting the housing bill and Trump’s support of it when he made his bombshell Truth Social post, were left stunned by the move.

A senior aide to a Republican senator told Punchbowl that it is as if Trump is trying to lose his Senate and House majorities in November.

“We saw glimpses of this during Trump’s first administration, but never in my lifetime have I seen a president so deliberately attempt to lose majorities for his own party,” the aide said.